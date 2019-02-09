Tight security at Lagos airport ahead of Buhari’s visit for campaign

A large number of security operatives were on Saturday deployed to strategic positions at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, ahead of today’s visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Reports have it that the security operatives were already at their respective positions at about 6.30 a.m.

They included officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Buhari, Osinbajo arrive Ondo for campaign

Also on ground were officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who were controlling the traffic situation within the airport and its environs.

Reports have it that Buhari, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Feb. 16, Presidential Election, is coming to Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital, to campaign for his re-election.

He is scheduled to visit the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, State House, Marina and will later address APC supporters at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, in continuation of his Next Level campaign.