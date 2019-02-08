Thousands of Imo youths endorse Buhari, Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—As the February 16 Presidential election draws closer, thousands of youths in Imo State yesterday endorsed the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The endorsement took place during the Imo APC youth summit held in Owerri. They also endorsed the Imo APC guber candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The event which attracted stakeholders from the 27 local government areas as well as youth bodies, union leaders and community leaders saw Uzodinma’s running-mate, Placid Njoku speaking on the difficulties facing the Igboman and the way out.

The facilitator of the Imo APC youth summit and a former lawmaker of Oguta local government area, Eugene Dibiagwu at the summit said that Buhari’s coming back would be a light to the nation.

According to Njoku on how to build the economy of the state, “the potentials of young people are to be tapped for the development of Imo state.

“Uzodinma will ensure that education is at the top-level. The Igbo man requires a level-playing field and he will survive from there. He will continue to move ahead. The Igbo man wants an opportunity to exercise his talent. The Igbo man just needs very little assistant.”

He boasted that, “just sixty percent of our blueprint will turn Imo state around for good. When you stand up for Hope, you are doing it for your future. You are the change agent and you have to take a bold step. Imo people must reject what we do not want.”