Thanks, But No Thanks

Ahead the 2019 polls in Nigeria, the country’s political atmosphere struggles to keep up with itself. The ambience wouldn’t be strange to those conversant with the political activities of the country, and perhaps, some other countries of the world. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the federal government constantly give Nigerians and the world full assurances of transparent, free and fair elections in 2019.

Indeed, INEC and the incumbent government have to walk the talk. But recently, Nigerians, whose absolute right it is to demand credible elections, woke up to separate press releases by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom threatening to penalise those who would instigate electoral fraud in Nigeria’s 2019 polls.

The US government in its statement noted that, it was not supporting anyone in Nigeria’s forthcoming elections. The statement by the US embassy partly reads: “The United States Government does not support any specific candidate or party in Nigeria’s upcoming elections. The United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself. We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process.”

The US also vowed to join hands with other nations to closely monitor the actions of individuals who would instigate violence against the voters or dare to meddle with the electoral process at any p “We and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during or after the elections,” the statement continued.

The embassy further disclosed that it would mete out lawful punitive measures against those who would be found guilty of fraudulent acts in the election. “We will not hesitate to consider consequences- including visa restrictions for those found to be responsible for election related violence or undermining the democratic process. Under US Immigration law, certain violations may also lead to restrictions on family members.”

On its part, the UK pledged to continue to support Nigeria’s electoral umpire to ensure the conduct of successful elections. “We continue to provide significant support to Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission and to Nigerian civil society to help them deliver credible elections. We also regularly engage with actors across the political spectrum to encourage them to respect the electoral rules and maintain an atmosphere of peace and calm. We will be deploying an extensive observation mission for the forthcoming elections, including coordinating with the EU’s Election Observation Mission,” a statement by the British High Commission read.

And then like the US, a similar subtle threat was issued: the UK would deny travel access to possible culprits of electoral fraud. “We would like to remind all Nigerians that where the UK is aware of such attempts, this may have consequences for individuals. These could include their eligibility to travel to the UK, their ability to access UK-based funds or lead to prosecution under international law,” the UK stated.

Both the US and the UK (and indeed the international community at large) should be commended for their interest in ensuring credible general elections in Nigeria. However, it should be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured Nigerians and the international community repeatedly that the country won’t have polls short of free and fair. While it is customary for foreign bodies to monitor and share their opinion in the electoral processes of developing democracies, there is a distasteful feeling about foreign countries issuing threats on matters considered the assistance of the US and the UK is an interference with the internal affairs of Nigeria as a sovereign prerogatives of other countries.

In the years preceding globalization, developing democracies could be forgiven for thinking the crudeness of electoral fraud was exclusive to them. We now know better. And with the excess baggage of Russian influence in the 2016 US general election, should the country’s threat on Nigeria fall under hypocrisy? As for the UK, should we ask what it (and the European Union) has done in response to the re-emergency of ultra-Right Wingers in major European countries? The beam of Brexit is yet to be removed from the eyes of a “concerned” Big Brother who wants to see to it that others’ eyes are cleared of speck!

The abovementioned US 2016 presidential election episode testifies to the advancement of their rigging potentials. As a result, their recent sudden voluntary offer to fight electoral malpractice in Nigeria should raise a suspicion among discerning Nigerians.

Democracies collaborating to ensure that leadership reflects the wish of people is a noble idea. But advanced democracies bullying developing countries in every election cycle is unacceptable. Happenings in Europe, the Americas and other parts of the world have shown that no system is perfect and because a country like Nigeria doesn’t have the wherewithal to threaten the US and UK with travel ban doesn’t mean the democratic systems in both countries are foolproof.

By Obiorah Edogor

Edogor, an Integrated Marketing Communication Consultant & Mass Media Researcher, writes from Abuja