Teslim Balogun Stadium agog for Buhari

The Teslim Balogun Stadium on Saturday bubbled with a lot of activities as residents and the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) faithful thronged the venue for the 2019 Presidential campaign rally.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as thousands of people holding brooms sang and chanted APC slogans, while awaiting the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While supporters in APC attires and dresses were waiting as at 11:54a.m., musicians like King Wasiu Ayinde and some other upcoming acts delighted them with various musical renditions.

Ohaneze group apologises to Buhari

Nollywood personalities like Jide Kosoko, Funke Daramola and `Remi Surutu’ were also around, adding spice to the gathering.

Market women, youths holding brooms and APC flags danced endlessly to rave songs being dished out by the DJ.

Members of various interest groups and special groups, including people with disabilities, were in their hundreds chanting “Sai Buhari, Sai Buhari,’’ dancing to music.

Some of the prominent personalities present so far included Sen. Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos-West), a key member of the Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo, South West APC Woman Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, and APC Chairman in Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun.

Mr Tunde Braimoh (Kosofe) and Mr Bisi Yusuf (Alimosho 1) were among some of the state lawmakers present.

The president was still being awaited as at 12:05p.m. (NAN)