Tenant docked for allegedly breaking into landlord’s house

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- The Police yesterday arranged a 36-year-old businessman, Chijioke Nwobi, who allegedly broke into the house of his landlord and stole properties worth 820, 000, before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant who resides at 21A, Mercury Close, Raji Rasaki Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Seargent Cyriacus Osuji told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in September 2018, at his residence.

He said that the defendant was an occupant of an apartment in the above house, he, however, broke into the apartment of the house owner, Mr Paul Arinze.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant stole some properties belonging to the complainant, Arinze.

He said the properties that were stolen by the defendant included sets of upholstery, two air conditioners, two cabinet beds, curtains, electric metre, clothes and shoes, all valued at N820, 000.

The offences are Punishable Under Sections 287, 307 (i) (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs A. A. Famobiwo granted him N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till March 1, for mention.