Teenager charged with intent to steal with toy gun

A teenager, Babatunde Awosika, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged intent to steal with a toy gun.

The police also charged 18-year-old Awosika with being in possession of someone’s international passport.

The teenager, whose address was not provided, was charged before Magistrate Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, said that the teenager was caught with a toy gun by a police patrol team which was on a stop-and-search operation on Jan.18, at Olowu Junction, Ikeja.

“The police found a toy gun and an international passport belonging to one Ruben Godwin in the defendant’s bag.

“When he was asked what he was doing with a toy gun and someone’s passport, he could not give a satisfactory answer,” the prosecutor said.

Intent to steal contravenes Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Adeyemi-Ajayi granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 27 for mention. (NAN)