Teacher, 50, remanded over alleged false information

A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Monday remanded a 50-year-old teacher, Anthonia Chijindu, in prison custody over alleged false information.

The Chief Magistrate, Aminu Eri, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case until Feb. 19, for further mention.

Anthonia, a teacher at the FCT Primary School, Zuba, is facing a one-count charge of giving false information by claiming a relationship with some offenders charged to court for house breaking and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr G. J. Ayanna, had told the court that the case was reported to the Police IGP- Intelligence Response Team by the complainant, sometime in Dec. 2018.

READ ALSO: Reduce your ‘ huge salaries’, Oba of Lagos tells Senators, Reps

Ayanna said Anthonia gave false information to the police by claiming that the three defendants caught for house breaking and theft were her in-laws.

Ayanna said that consequently bail approval was given to them on the condition that Chijindu produces the defendants when they were needed in court, which she failed to do.

The prosecutor said all efforts to produce the defendants before the Police IGP- Intelligence Response Team proved abortive.

Ayanna said the offence contravened Section 167 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)