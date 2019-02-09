TCN repairs, energises transformers on Kumbotso Substation in Kano State

Lagos, The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said it had successfully repaired and energised the 150MVA 330/132kv transformer which got burnt five years ago in Kumbotso Transmission Substation in Kano State.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager Public Affairs, TCN, in a statement said this was in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s policy on incremental power.

According to Mbah, this is the first time TCN in-house engineers are successfully undertaking such repair work on a badly burnt 150MVA capacity power transformer and restoring it to service.

“It is also an indication of the growing capacity of its engineers under the present administration.

“The Kumbotso Transmission Substation had four 150MVA power transformers. Five years ago, one of the transformers got burnt and was considered irreparable.

“On Jan.1, a second 150MVA tripped on fault with investigations revealing that its winding coil had spoilt and it had to be moved to a transformer repair factory in Lagos.

“The engineers opened the burnt transformer and removed the yellow, blue and red phases of the burnt diverter switches, replaced them and carried out other works inside the transformer before it was re-energised.

“With the successful repair of the 150MVA power transformer, the capacity of the substation has been restored to three 150MVA power transformers,” she stated.

Mbah said that the company had equally taken delivery a brand new 150MVA power transformer from Lagos Port which was currently in Lokoja en route Kombtso substation.

“TCN plans to install the transformer immediately it gets to the substation.

“The company can now supply normal bulk power to Dakata Transmission substation and Kano distribution load centres, taking supply from this substation to Katsina, Kankia and environs.

“Installation of the new 150MVA will provide the necessary redundancy in the substation,” she said.

The general manager promised that TCN would do everything possible to ensure that it continued to expand the network as well as maintain existing infrastructure in the transmission grid.