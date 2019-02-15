Taraba indigenes take delivery of 1,733,479 PVCs – INEC

By Femi Bolaji

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that 1,733,479 are eligible to vote in the 2019 general polls in Taraba State. This represents the number of people who collected their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, in the state after the February 11 deadline.

Wozniacki the latest to pull out of injury-hit Qatar Open

The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Fabian Yame disclosed this to newsmen on Yesterday, in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the total number of registered voters in Taraba state is 1,777,105.

He said 43, 626 PVCs are yet to be collected while, 1,733, 479 have been claimed by their owners as of the end of the collection exercise on Monday.

He also added that an additional 428,727 new voters were registered after the 2015 polls.