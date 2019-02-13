SYNLAB Nigeria opens ultramodern medical diagnostics centre in Abuja

SYNLAB Nigeria formerly Pathcare Laboratories, has opened an ultramodern facility at Gwarinpa, Abuja.

SYNLAB is one of the leading Pathology laboratory services provider with over 5,000 tests available on its platform

The facility, which is a first of its kind in the location, has state-of-the-art diagnostics equipment and world class pathologists to deliver accurate test results as well as exceptional services to customers.

The new diagnostics centre is designed to expand its operations in Abuja and deliver services to private healthcare providers, national and regional public institutions in record time. Its location, positions it to meet the diagnostics needs of patients in Abuja and states across northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Tolu Adewole, Executive Director of Synlab Nigeria said, “This diagnostics center is a testament to Synlab’s commitment to bringing world class services to Nigerian people. With the equipment we have on ground and our network of medical professionals, we are able to support doctors and patients in ways not previously possible.”

Regional Account Manager, Efosa Uwagboe also reiterated the facility is a solution to the yearnings of Abuja people for a bigger facility than our current operations at Wuse II, which will be undergoing an upgrade very soon.

Located in Gwarinpa area of Abuja, patients are also guaranteed discrete VIP services which many Synlab customers have enjoyed over the years.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials of Federal Ministry of Health, Central Bank, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, the National Hospital Abuja, the American Embassy among others.

The facility was formally declared open by Mr Ade Shonubi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in company of Dr Tolu Adewole, Executive Director, Operations, Synlab among other dignitaries.