Synlab Nigeria opens ultramodern medical diagnostics center in Abuja

SYNLAB Nigeria (Formerly Pathcare Laboratories), the leading Pathology laboratory services provider with over 5,000 tests available on its platform has formally opened an ultramodern facility at Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The facility, which is a first of its kind in the location, has state-of-the-art diagnostics equipment and world class pathologists who were brought together to deliver accurate test results as well as exceptional services to customers.

The new diagnostics center is designed to expand our operations in Abuja and deliver services to private healthcare providers, national and regional public institutions in record time. Because of its location, it will meet the diagnostics needs of patients in Abuja and states across northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr Tolu Adewole, Executive Director of Synlab Nigeria said, “This diagnostics center is a testament to Synlab’s commitment to bringing world class services to the Nigerian people. With the equipment we have on ground and our network of medical professionals, we are able to support doctors and patients in ways not previously possible.”

Mr Efosa Uwagboe, Regional Account Manager also reinterated that the facility is a solution to the yearnings of the Abuja people for a bigger facility than our current operations at Wuse II which will be undergoing an upgrade very soon. Our other facilities within Abuja environs include Asokoro and Gwagalanda.

Located at 10, First Avenue, Gwarinpa, the facility is second only to Synlab’s Lagos reference laboratory. Patients are also guaranteed the discrete VIP services which many Synlab customers have enjoyed over the years.

The colourful opening ceremony which was held at Gwarinpa was attended by the Federal Ministry of Health, Central Bank, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the National Hospital Abuja, the American Embassy among others.

Guests at the event include Mr Ade Shonubi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Belgore, Representative of the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Dr Jaf Momoh, Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Ribadu, MD, NNPC HMO, Mrs Bola Oyeyemi, President of the FRSC Officers wives association, Dr George formerly of UN clinics, Dr Auwa Shehu Musa Yar’dua, Dr Felix Ogedegbe, MD Cedarcrest Hospitals, Dr Yardua of The IFC( world bank), Dr Alao, Zitadel Hospital, Ms. Chidinma Aaron, current Miss Nigeria was also present at the event.

The facility was formally declared open by Mr Ade Shonubi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in company of Dr Tolu Adewole, Executive Director, Operations, Synlab and other dignitaries.