Supreme Court shatters APC ambition in Rivers State

The Supreme Court has finally shattered the ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to present candidates for the forthcoming elections in Rivers State.

This because the Apex Court on Tuesday struck out an appeal filed by the party challenging the judgment of a High Court in Rivers State which barred it from conducting any primaries in the state to nominate candidates for 2019 elections.

The Supreme Court judgement comes barely one week after same court stopped the APC from fielding candidates in all elections in the state.

The ruling APC was in support Mr Tonye Cole’s candidature for the governorship election which the Magnus Abe group rejected.

More to follow…..