Success dropped from Everton clash

Isaac Success will definitely not feature for Watford when they take on Everton in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Nigeria international will not be part of the Hornets 18-man match day squad for the visit of the Toffees, according to manager Javi Gracia.

Success will miss out through fitness issues, having failed to recover from a hamstring injury which kept him out of the squad against Brighton & Hove last weekend.

”He (Pereyra) is not ready yet. Maybe next week but not for this game,” Gracia told reporters.

”Sebastian Prodl is recovering as well along with Isaac Success. He’s not ready yet. Roberto, Isaac and Sebastian are out this weekend.”

In 27 outings across all competitions this term, Success has scored four goals.