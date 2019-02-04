Subsidise cost of fish feed, farmers urge FG

Some farmers in Lagos State on Monday urged the Federal Government to subsidise fish feed to encourage local fish production.

The farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in interviews that they could not compete favourably with their foreign counterparts due to high cost of feed which, they claimed, gulped about 75 per cent of production cost.

According to them, high cost of quality feeds have made them to use low quality ones.

Mr Remi Ahmed, National President, Tilapia Developers Association of Nigeria, said that local feed producers were not using the right ingredients.

According to him, this negatively affects the taste and growth of fish, especially catfish.

“Catfish is mostly affected by this development; most local feed producers are not using quality ingredients.

“Fish farmers do not have a choice; because of the high cost feed, they tend to minimise production cost by using locally-produced feeds.

“Fish feed takes about 75 per cent of fish production cost; how many farmers can cope with that? it will be difficult,” he said.

Mr Tola Benson, a catfish farmer in Ikorodu, Lagos, said that substandard fish feed had affected the quality and growth of fish produced locally.

Benson said: “We have been having issues of rejection from the international market because of the standard of our fish.

“We need to ensure that good agricultural practices are maintained by providing quality fish feed at a price that will be beneficial to the farmers.

“In other climes, governments subsidise the production process of fish; that is why they are usually cheaper, even when imported to Nigeria.

“We want to urge the Federal Government to look into production of quality but subsidised fish feeds so that the cost of fish will reduced,” Benson said.

Mrs Dolapo Ezekiel, also a fish farmer in Ikorodu, equally expressed the worry that high price of feed was raising the price of fish.

Ezekiel said that she sold fish at a price lower than the production cost.

She appealed to the Federal Government to intervene. (NAN)