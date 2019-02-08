Students express mixed feelings over suspension of ASUU strike

Some university students have expressed mixed reactions following the suspension of the three-month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Students (ASUU).

Reports have it that the strike was suspended on Thursday, Feb. 7, after a conciliatory meeting between ASUU and representatives of the Federal Government led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

The lecturers had demanded for the implementation of agreement entered into by the government with the union, including university revatilisation fund and earned allowances.

Some Nigerian students who took to Twitter to express their opinion said the action was a tactic to deceive youths because of the coming elections.

@iniobong tweeted: “How ASUU strike has not been a dominant issue in the ongoing presidential campaigns shows how unconcerned we all are about our shoddy education system.”

@oheng2000 said “As much as I like the fact that #ASUU has called off its strike, personally I think this is wrong timing. One week to election? Are they looking for ways to get students back to school and use them for election thuggery? Students shine your eyes ooo. Don’t be used.”

@Mayowasam1999 said “It is really a good step by the government, but we all know if there were no elections they won’t attend to it. I just pray we don’t go back to where we’re coming from after the election.”

Meanwhile, others expressed readiness to return to school.

@Bams_Jnr tweeted: “ASUU has finally called off the strike, yay!”

@Tchinedvu tweeted: “Finally ASUU strike is over, I can now finish this 400L in peace.”

Nifemi Adebowale, who just gained admission into the Federal University of Technology, Akure told NAN he was happy to finally start his university education, as his peers in other institutions were now ahead of him.

“My parents advised me to start working to keep myself busy till the strike is called off.

“My peers are now in their 100L second semester while I am just about to start my university journey.

“I am just happy that finally, I can resume school since I gained admission into the university last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, ASUU said if the Federal Government fail to fulfill its part of the agreement as reflected in the 2019 memorandum of Action, it would resume its suspended strike.