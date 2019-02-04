Stop lying, we’re not fighting over our presidential campaign fund, PDP warns APC

..Says APC is a den of thieves and looters

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to desist from lying, and equally denied having rift over the party’s presidential campaign fund. Reports have it that the opposition party members are fighting dirty over its campaign fund.

But in a statement disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary and Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party distanced self from the allegation and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of incubating, harboring and protecting thieves and looters in the country.

The party described the said report as laughable, infantile and diversionary, wherefore fingered APC of sponsoring the published stories.

It opined that for APC and agents of the Buhari Campaign to descend to the level of fabricating stories to create a non existent scenario shows that the ruling party and the Buhari Presidency have finally come to their wits end and are now suffering a pre-defeat trauma.

Read the statement below:

The PDP is aware that the Buhari Presidency and the APC have become so frustrated over their dwindled electoral fortune in the face of the soaring popularity of the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that they are now attempting to inject crisis into the PDP campaign in order to divert public attention from their own failures and rejection.

For President Buhari’s information, the Atiku Abubakar campaign is owned and driven by the Nigerian public and will never have the kind of rift that have been ravaging the APC campaign, where their leaders, including their National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, went on the run from security agencies over allegations of siphoning funds from aspirants and candidates.

Unlike the Buhari Campaign Organization, which is practically a den of looters and sanctuary of persons indicted for corruption, which have been running its campaigns with looted funds, the Atiku Presidential campaign have been running a transparent and people-driven campaign, anchored on the volunteered support of overwhelming majority of Nigerians.

The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari and the APC to note that their resort to smear campaign will not help their cause, as Nigerians would never be distracted from their collective resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar as the next President, following his proven capacity and will to return our country to the path of national cohesion and economic prosperity.