St. Valentine’s Day: I will never make anyone of you cry, MC Oluomo to wives

They say love, is a universal language that is understood in every cadre of life. Even the hardest of hearts from time immemorial have been subdued by caressing breath of love.

So, when the whole world celebrated love on February 14, no heart was spared. Not even the king of the street, NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya’s , popularly known as MC Oluomo as he penned a love note to his three wives.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you my lovely wives. I really bless the day Almighty God gave me beautiful angels like you. I would never disappoint you or make any one of you cry. We shall be successful and live happily for life. I thank you all for keeping peace in the family. I love you all. Happy St. Valentine’s Day to my beautiful angels,” he posted.