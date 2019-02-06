Southern Christians charge INEC, security agents to remain neutral

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—SOUTHERN Christian Forum yesterday cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies against compromising its neutrality in the 2019 general elections.

The group said anything short of credible election would not be accepted by Nigerians.This was contained in a communiqué made available to journalists in Enugu after a meeting of the youth wing of the Forum.

The communiqué signed by Priscilla Adetoye, South-West Vice chairman; Iniabasi Asuquo, South-south Secretary and Deacon Vincent Ogbonna, South-east chairman, said the INEC must allow the will of the people prevail in the election.

Although they were silent on voting for a particular candidate during the election, the Forum said “Christians should come out en-mass and support a man who can restructure and revive the country’s economy.

“The Christian youths should shun violence before, during and after elections,” they said, adding “the security agencies must however, not be partisan in the discharge of their duties during the elections.”

The electoral umpire would be setting Nigeria on fire if it compromises its neutrality at the polls.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission should ensure that there is free, fair and credible election across the country.

“Nigerians should stand against vote-buying during the elections.”