South-East U18 Athletics Championships: Onyedum-Estate promises more incentives

In a bid to encourage a huge turn-out for the 2019 South-East U18 Athletics Championships billed for this month, major sponsor, Patrick Onyedum-Esate has made plans to pamper the participating athletes and officials.

Hon. Onyedum-Estate who is the South-East representative on the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria disclosed that he was determined to boost the morale of the athletes in this catch them young programme.

“I wasn’t impressed by the level of participation last season. We have examined why some the of the States even those who are very close by failed to attend. We are looking at providing transportation and accommodation subsidy so that there wouldn’t be any excuse to avoid the championships. It is a very important programme and l expect that the government and athletics associations will take it seriously.”

Speaking in the same vein, grassroots athletics coach, Johnny Igboka emphasised that there were lots of athletics talents in the region and every effort made by individuals to discover these athletes should be encouraged by the government and sports officials.