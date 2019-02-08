Son lynched after killing mother in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – TRAGEDY struck in Enugu as a young man was lynched by irate mob after killing his mother in Enugu.

It was gathered that Ifesinachi Ukweze, a son to Mrs Beatrice Ukwueze both from Igbo-eze south local government area in Enugu state murdered his mother with cutlass on 4th of February 2019 over a yet to be identified issue.

Broderick Bozimo @ 80: What Zik taught me about talking to animals, flowers

According to a statement issued to pressmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu, on Friday, “Tragedy had allegedly struck on 4/2/19at about 1.30am at Isiagu Ibagwa in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu state when a son identified as one Ifesinachi Ukwueze had allegedly murdered his mother identified as Beatrice Ukwueze with a cutlass over a yet to be established issues.

“It was further gathered that the action of Ifesinachi Ukwueze allegedly angered irate mob who descended heavily on him and left him lifeless before the arrival of the security operatives.

“Meanwhile the dead body of the deceased son and the mother have been deposited in a nearby mortuary just as a full scale investigations have commenced into the incident”, the statement read.