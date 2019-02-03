Some people will receive miracles and still go to hell — Pastor Omowunmi

..My wife was angry when l told her God had called me to establish church – Akinbohunje

By Temitope Adegbola

The General Secretary of the Gospel Faith Mission International, GOFAMINT, Pastor Femi Omowunmi, says a church of purpose should be a place where people’s physical and spiritual needs are met.

Omowunmi pointed out that the Old Testament of the Bible showed that people, including Hannah, came from across Israel to Shiloh for one purpose and their purpose was met by God.

“A place of purpose is not like any other place. It has something that makes it different from any other place”, he declared during his ministration at the dedication of THE PEARL BIBLE CHURCH INTERNATIONAL, Ipaja, Lagos.

‘’A place without purpose is a place of nothingness.” He took his Bible text from 1st Kings 9: 1-9.

The GOFAMINT scribe described The Pearl Bible Church International as a place of purpose “and all purposes shall be met in this church as they gather to call on God in Jesus name”.

He went on, “It should be a place responsible for teaching sound biblical doctrines and to make her members go to the level of maturity. This should be so because a church should not be for jamboree or only miracle centers. “Yes, miracle is very good; in fact, the Bible says without signs and wonders, the people will not believe, but that should not be the main focus of a purposeful church because many will receive miracles and still go to hell.

“The second reason it should be a place of purpose is that it is established by God to train believers to the expectations of God (Ephesians chapter 4) to show service and love to one another. It should be a place of comfort and succour for the needy.

“The church is not a national stadium but a place of reverence to God and an influence to the community.

“The church exists to carry out the mission of our Lord Jesus Christ by evangelising to the unsaved soul. I hope PEARL GOSPEL CHURCH will take the responsibility by evangelising to the people and bringing them to Christ.

Pastor Isaac Akinbohunje, the founder of Pearl Gospel Church, narrated how he was called into full-time ministry.

“I got this call two and a half years ago. When I heard the call, I told my wife and she became angry at me because of the responsibilities that go along with it, but I told her that I was sure it was God calling me. And I went on fasting and prayer to hear more and clearly and God told me to go on. He spoke to me on the land to build the church, the finance and even the location and where it is going to be established and that He will provide and God did it.

“In fact, I don’t believe it can grow like this because, within two and a half years, this church is now having a whole building and that’s what we are dedicating today.

“The Pearl Bible Church had her inaugural service on Saturday, June 4, 2016 at a rented hall in Ipaja. The church held her first Sunday service the following day. We moved to this venue on December 1, 2018 where we continued the great commission until we got to this level we are today”.

Mrs. Helen Akinbohunje gave her experience during the course of establishing the ministry with her husband.

“Though when my husband got the message from God and called me to inform me about it, I was so angry with him saying he did not know what is entailed to establish a church, I as his wife didn’t have any option than to go along with it and we prayed”, she said.

“I am happy today for what is happening because within two years plus, God has been working”.

The brother of the Senior Pastor expressed gladness at the dedication of the new church and prayed that it shall grow and also spread all around the nation

General Overseers from other churches were present at the event and they expressed great joy at what God has done.