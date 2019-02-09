Solskjaer wins PL manager of the month

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been crowned Premier League manager of the month, becoming the first person in the Manchester United dugout to win the award since Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 1999 treble hero has won nine of his first 10 matches in charge in all competitions, with United securing 10 of the 12 Premier League points available last month.

That fine form saw him named January’s Barclays manager of the month ahead of Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl and Burnley’s Sean Dyche.

It is the first time that a United manager has won the award since Ferguson in October 2012 – his final season and one that ended with the Premier League crown.

But now the focus is on Saturday lunchtime’s trip to embattled Fulham and getting a win that can see them break into the top four.

“Of course, you take one step at a time and that’s one of the goals we’ve set us, that we move into that top four, and if we do so we want to stay there and improve on that,” the United caretaker boss said.

“Of course, it’s been fantastic the last two months now with the points we’ve got.”