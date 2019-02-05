SMW: Businesses transforming Social media outlook to real digital business

… As Stanbic IBTC showcases digitised banking power

By Prince Osuagwu

Two days into the Social media week which started in Lagos, Monday appears to be that serious business organisations are taking full advantage of social media to leverage their businesses.

Usually, social media was characterised with chat messages and personal/ social conversations on the internet, but today, the case is different.

At the opening of the one week event at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, new generation bank, Stanbic IBTC seized the stage to introduce some of the innovative banking packages it has introduced into the financial sector and how they have revolutionised the financial sector

At a session themed: : ‘Positioning the Digitization Agenda’, Manager, Business Management Processing Improvement at the bank, Wale Ojo, said to achieve the optimisation, Stanbic IBTC deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve service delivery to its customers.

He said the AI deployment was in addition to Internet of things, which the company has embraced in order to ensure that people, process and systems are connected.

He argued that there was the need for digitisation of all banking services as the only way to optimise quality service delivery to customers.

The SMW is one of the world’s premiere conferences and industry news platforms for marketers. It provides brands, agencies and technology providers with the latest insights, trends and best practices together with access to a global community of marketing decision makers.

Responding to question on the possibility of technology taking over the jobs of human beings and render many useless, Ojo said human beings will still be relevant but companies would need to invest in the people to bring them in tune with the technology age.

“IBTC Holdings have recently decided on the key strategic drivers as an organisation, with digitisation being one of its core focus areas for now and the future. “Thinking about workforce for the future, we need to leverage on technology so as to be relevant and be abreast of what is happening in the world. “Workforce optimisation is all about people learning new things, upskilling themselves so as to be able to move with the tide,” he said.

He noted that with the way the new world is evolving, humans may not help the banking industry to achieve greater goals and move into the future without the help of machines. Ojo said that virtual work space was the way for the future as presently, people do not need space to do their business but would stay in the confines of their homes to reach their customers. He said that Stanbic IBTC Bank in adopting technology and as an environmental-friendly organisation was now operating paperless banking in most of its branches.

At another session tagged: ‘The Business of New Media’, organised by Business Insider, on the second day Digital media business owners and content producers discussed current realities of doing business in Nigerian digital space, focussing on opportunities, lessons and challenges for content producers and creators.

The panel session, moderated by David Adeleke, Editor of Business Insider SSA, had the Country Head, Digital Strategy, RADP, Ben Onwe, Ngozi Madueke-Dozie, West Africa GM, Kwese iFlix, Soji Ogundoyin, the Co-founder, S&T Media Ltd, Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria.

The panellists unanimously agreed that content business can be repackaged with the application of viable social media tools.