Small scale industries key to national development, says Ikpeazu

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has identified small scale industries as key to national development.

Ikpeazu said this at an interactive session with the Traditional Rulers Council in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

He said that small scale industries had made more contribution to the nation’s socio-economic development than any other sector of the economy.

He said that small scale industries had the capacity to solve the problem of unemployment in the nation, if adequately harnessed.

He said promoting the establishment of small scale industries would greatly boost national productivity.

The governor said that his administration remained resolute in boosting the growth of small scale industries in Abia and the nation at large.

Responding, the Chairman of the council, Eze Patrick Ude, said that the people of Bende would not relent in contributing to the socio-economic transformation of Abia.