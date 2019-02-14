Simon: Levante unlucky to lose in my first La Liga game

Moses Simon has said Levante were unlucky to lose at Alaves in his first La Liga start since his arrival from Belgian club KAA Gent.

Levante fell 2-0 at Alaves on Monday night with the Super Eagles winger on for the first 63 minutes of action.

He said: “I was excited to start my first La Liga game, though it wasn’t a favourable result because we lost to Alaves.“We did our best, we were the better side it was quite unfortunate that luck did not smile on us in this match.”

“Starting my first game in La liga, shows better days are ahead for me, I am getting used to my new environment gradually,” he said.