Sharon Francis’ sexy Valentine’s birthday

St. Valentine’s Day may truly belong to lovers but certainly Nollywood actress, Sharon Francis is not missing in the action as it is also her birthday.

While lovers were romping from one romantic hideout to the other, the perky, cute and shapely actress was having a field day on the social media with her birthday pictures that were as stunning as they were sensual. No description could adequately capture the mood the pictures set alight.

READ ALSO: Genevieve Nnaji marks 20 years in Nollywood

But whatever, this girl who calls herself ‘queen of the south’ doesn’t give a damn. And she hints as much in her message “ I won’t allow my loyalty to become slavery, if you don’t appreciate what I bring to the table…Eat on the floor.