Breaking News
Translate

Sharon Francis’ sexy Valentine’s birthday

On 8:16 pmIn Entertainment by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

St. Valentine’s Day may truly belong to lovers but certainly Nollywood actress, Sharon Francis is not missing in the action as it is also her birthday.

Sharon Francis

While lovers were romping from one romantic hideout to the other, the perky, cute and shapely actress was having a field day on the social media with her birthday pictures that were as stunning as they were sensual. No description could adequately capture the mood the pictures set alight.

READ ALSO: Genevieve Nnaji marks 20 years in Nollywood

But whatever, this girl who calls herself ‘queen of the south’ doesn’t give a damn. And she hints as much in her message “ I won’t allow my loyalty to become slavery, if you don’t appreciate what I bring to the table…Eat on the floor.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.