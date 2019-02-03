Sexagenarians, six others gang rape, turn minors into sex machine

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Nine suspects including three sexagenarian (in their sixties) have been arrested by the Katsina State police command for gang raping and turning two minor girls within the age bracket of 14 – 15 years, names withheld into sex machine.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarter, the Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah identified the sexagenarians as Ali Isah, 68 Years, Ayuba Sada, 65Yrs, and Danjuma Saleh Galadima, 62 Yrs.

SP Isah said others include, Ibrahim Sa’idu Zaki (46Yrs), Salisu Dahiru (46Yrs), Ibrahim Mohammed (38Yrs), Yahaya Salisu (40Yrs), Shehu Umar (55Yrs) and Ibrahim Ummaru (45Yrs).

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Fraudster in Enugu

The suspects, according to police have been remanded in prison custody as they were charged to Senior Magistrate Court, SMC 5 Katsina State for the offence of rape and conspiracy and the case is coming up by February 28th, 2019.

The incident happened when one of the rape victim was said to be hawking on the street as a result that she lost her father, mother is insane and sent her out to fend for herself while the uncle shows little or no care leading her to ask for food from her clients and gives her body in return.

It was however gathered that the mother later regained her senses and reported the case at the Divisional Police headquarter, Ingawa that one Ibrahim Mohammed took her daughter (14years) into his room, took advantage and had sexual intercourse with her several times.

Upon interrogation, Ibrahim Mohammed confessed to have had sexual intercourse with her five times since he knew her for almost two years.

Similarly, Ali Isah, 68 years, old enough to be her grandfather also confessed to have had sexual intercourse with the girl.

When asked if she feels pain in her private part, she said no which implies that she has been consistently raped and already used to it.

She later confessed that the suspects also had sexual intercourse with her friend, (15 yrs) name withheld.

Meanwhile, another identified as Wada Mai-Walda, 35Yrs was also arrested for luring a four years old minor, name withheld with N50 and ask her to open her private part for him to finger her.

Mai-Walda has been charged to Sharia court, Kofar Soro and his case is coming up today, February 4th, 2019.