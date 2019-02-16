Senator Andy Uba debunks reports of his alleged arrest

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and the Anambra State Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Senator Andy Uba has debunked reports making the rounds in some quarters that he was arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS over allegations of money laundering.

A statement from his media office described the news of the senator’s arrest as “mischievous and a malicious propaganda sponsored by Uba’s detractors.”

The statement said “Sen. Uba who just rounded up his campaign tour for his re-election as the senator representing the Constituency prior to the postponement of the 2019 general election, is actively mobilizing the electorates for the February 23 election.

“Sen Uba urges the general public to disregard any fake news of his arrest and re-dedicate themselves to the task of taking Anambra South to the Next Level on Saturday.”