Sen. Uba debunks report he’s vying for senate president

The senator representing Anambra South, Sen Andy Uba, has refuted claims that he intends to vie for the office of the senate president in the next senate.

According to him, “l am more interested in concentrating on achieving victory both for myself and the party in this very keenly contested elections.

He also regretted saying that the report was malicious and designed to distract him from his impactful campaigns.

He enjoins the public to disregard the statement as misleading.

Meanwhile, following the ongoing Uba’s campaign in Anambra State, the youth of Uga community has today endorsed the sitting Senator as they declared their total support and loyalty to him.

Senator Uba, who was at St Immaculate Catholic Church earlier welcomed the youth with an open arm. The Senator assured them of greater level of achievement for Anambra South Constituency if elected once again.