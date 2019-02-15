Security beefed up in Abia, soldiers on show of patrol force

By Anayo Okoli.

AHEAD of today’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, security has been beefed up in Abia State. In Umuahia, the State capital, several Hilux vans loaded with battle ready soldiers led by armoured personnel carriers were seen patrolling the major streets in a show of force.Detachments of regular and mobile policemen were also seen patrolling. Some stationed in strategic positions in the city.

Normal business activities went on smoothly. However, many of the banks placed notices in their premises alerting their customers that as a result of the election, business transaction would stop at 1pm.

At INEC, security was beefed up. Visitors were thoroughly searched and screened before being allowed in.

The army has promised to fully deploy its men 100 meters away from polling booths to ensure that nobody stokes trouble.