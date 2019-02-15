Security agencies in show of force in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Heavily armed security men in a convoy of several vehicles yesterday patrolled the streets of Kaduna in a show of force to deter any attempt to cause violence during Saturday’s election.

The patrol team consist of military, police, Air force as well as Federal Road Safety Commission vehicles with about three Armoured Personnel Carriers.

No statement was issued by any of the security services on the reason for the patrol but an official of the Nigerian Army who pleaded anonymity, said the essence was to send a clear message that the security services were ready for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State has accused the APC-led government of trying to scuttle the elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the PDP secretariat, state chairman of the party, Felix Hassan Hyat, said one of APC’s plan was to disobey court order over some pending matters as they affect some communities and personalities in the state.

But the scribe of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Yahaya Pate, declined to comment on the matter, saying he was awaiting directives from the state chairman of the party.

The PDP chairman explained: “Information reaching us now has it that the Governor is currently mobilizing some observer groups to Government House with the view to induce them to dance to his tune.

‘’His plan is to pressurize them to cook up false reports that would support his rigging plan. We call on the observer groups not to succumb to the governor’s antics, but continue to remain neutral and unbiased in the discharge of their duties, as Stakeholders in the electoral process. They should not compromise their neutral status.

“We are also aware of the plan of the government to scuttle the forthcoming election in Kaduna State by engaging in actions that could provoke the people to cause crisis, so that a State of Emergency can be declared and for him to call for the cancellation of the elections, he is already sure of loosing.

‘’Part of the orchestrated plan is to install a new chief in the controversial Adara Chiefdom, despite the litigation in court.

“This is in addition to using fake results to swear-in the APC Candidate in Jaba Local Government who lost the last local government election, despite the case in court.

‘’The governor knows that such actions could lead to resistance by the people that could cause mayhem. We call on the people concerned to remain calm and law abiding, no matter the provocation.’’