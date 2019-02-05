SEC emphasises need to attract, retain investments in Nigeria

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has urged stakeholders in the capital market to steps to attract and retain both local and foreign investments to stimulate economic growth and develop critical infrastructure necessary for the country’s development.

Acting Director General, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, gave this charge yesterday at the formal launch of the book – ‘Riding the Eagle’ authored by Mrs. Toyin Sanni, Chief Executive Officer, Emerging Africa Capital Group in Lagos.

She noted that in stimulating investment, relevant players in the capital market including SEC, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, and other key stakeholders should provide investors with accurate, authoritative and independent information to help them make objective capital allocation.

Firm assures forex availability for investors to ease volatility

Uduk stated that providing information to investors would enhance transparency in the Nigerian markets and improve the country’s global reputation in the investment community.

Author of the book, Mrs Sanni said the book is to help make Nigeria a sustainable preferred destination by providing detailed and concise information for investors.

‘Riding the Eagle is a guide for local and international investors seeking to exploit the unique opportunities in the Nigerian Economy’ she added.