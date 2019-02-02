Searching for love?

Sponsorship/ Networking

•Maria from Kaduna State, needs kind hearted Nigerians to sponsor her with N100,000, to enable her start up POS bank transfer business, acct 0040630020, Diamond bank Maria Joseph. 08111927701

•Deborah 26, chubby, beautiful, average height, from Osun State, but resides in Sapele Delta State, needs well meaning Nigerians to help her get a job with SSCE result, in Port Harcourt, Warri or Asaba.08142192898,07089093611

•Rita 18, from Anambra State, needs God fearing people, who can help sponsor her music and acting fantasy, financially.08035116660

Friends

Searching Female

•A lady, needs female friends. 09073250042

Lovers

Searching Female

•Precious 25, from Ebonyi State, but resides in Delta State, needs a God fearing man, who is financially ok, for a good relationship, that can lead to marriage. 08027605022

Searching Male

•Austin from Delta State, a teacher, needs a lady, who will understand him and take good care of him, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage. 09029774348

•Abey 48, resides in Lagos, needs a single mother or a widow, aged 30- 45, for a relationship.07088075965, 08182336011

•A guy 35, fair in completion, and resides in Delta State, needs a very busty and sexy lady, that is active on bed, for satisfaction.09093570054

•Mudi 39, Urhobo by tribe and resides in Warri, needs a financially buoyant lady, aged 35-47, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08024786548,08090836075, 08117654224

•Morgan tall, chocolate in complexion and a Christian, wants to get married to a lady that is ready for marriage. 07050317421

•Ebua 55, a widower, with two children and resides in Delta State, needs a truly born again Christian lady, who is employed, with a good character, aged 35 and above, for marriage. 08121981440

•Melvin 26, from Kogi State, but resides in Benin City, and a cleaner in a bank, needs a beautiful, God fearing lady, that they can both plan and work the future together, aged 22-30, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08139286097, 07018327361

•Luck, needs an honest, singer, vocalist lady, for a relationship that will lead to marriage. 08097041426

•Chiboss33@gmailcom a graduate and resides in Lagos needs a lady, aged 28, for a relationship. 09058077394

•Don 36, resides in Delta State, needs intelligent and aspiring lady of any religion, aged 35-50 for serious relationship.07055420282

•Chimezie, from Anambra State, but resides in Warri, Delta State, needs a God fearing lady. 08089959296

•Onu, needs a lady, for a relationship.09022241274

*Melody 35, tall, fair in complexion, an orphan, and resides in Delta State, needs a fat, matured, employed lady, aged 33 and above, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage. 08162657979

•Kenny Yoruba, by tribe, needs a lady, aged 20-30, for a serious relationship, in Lagos. 07067108602,08187246083

•Emmanuel 39, resides in Benin, needs an Edo lady, who has good character, fair in complexion, fat, and also resides in Benin, aged, 30-35, for a serious relationship, that can lead to marriage.07039176692

•Chris resides in London, but currently in Nigeria, needs a lady, who is from Anambra State, aged 20-30, for a serious relationship.07058671966

•Tayo 52, sincere, God fearing, needs an educated and employed lady, for a relationship, that will lead to marriage, in Lagos.08133877820

•Dada 49, a businessman, resides in Lagos, needs a rich, matured,beautiful, fair in complexion, curvy, graduate lady, who is employed, as a medical doctor, lawyer, ICT engineer, or into business, for a romantic relationship, that will lead to marriage, in Lagos.08088974646

•Okoye 36 needs a lady, aged 25-30, for a serious relationship, that will lead to marriage.08035336871

•Raymond 29, from Asaba Delta State, needs a lady, aged 35-50, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08067086269

•Samuel 32, a graduate, from Osun State, needs a God fearing lady, who is also a graduate, for a serious relationship. 08032549212

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Chizitere from Anambra State, needs a loving, and caring sugar daddy, who will take care of her.09032065720

•Glory 18, dark in complexion, from Akwa Ibom State, but resides in Benin, needs a healthy sugar daddy, who can take care of her, for a relationship. 09065203477, 09075918124

Searching Male

•Oluwaseun needs a sugar mummy that resides in Lagos, for satisfaction.08029833017

•David 30, from Owerri, Imo State, but resides in Port Harcourt, needs a sugar mummy, for sexual satisfaction.08185647391

•James 30, tall, slim and resides in Delta State, needs a sugar mummy, aged 35-65, for a sexual relationship. 09066195294

•Gbolahan 25, from Ibadan, Oyo State, needs a caring sugar mummy that is financially ok, aged 35-50, for a romantic, relationship. 07054628702,08101023469

•Moses 23, tall and handsome, needs a sugar mummy in Kaduna, Abuja or Kano, for sexual relationship. 07053007336

•Johnson 33, from Delta State, needs a sugar mummy, who can take care of him, aged 40-60. 09065356459, 08109871234

•Akudikem needs a caring and mature sugar mummy, who resides in Asaba or Onitsha, for a relationship. 08035297162