SDP’s decision to support APC, Buhari huge fraud – Amb Iyorwuese Hagher

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Ambassador Iyorwuese Hagher, has described the decision of the National Working Committee of the party to support the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as “a huge fraud.”

Ambassador Hagher who alleged that the decision “was a sellout involving monetary compensation was motivated by selfishness, greed, arrogance and lack of integrity of the SDP leadership” urged members of the party to rather support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and vote against the APC.

The former Minister of Power who spoke yesterday in Makurdi said, “I received with shock, disbelief and horror the decision of the party leaders of the SDP to support the APC in the forthcoming presidential elections.

ALSO READ: 2019: Oshiomhole, APC Guber Candidates strategize for victory

“They have killed the social democratic spirit and dream of the SDP to be the third political force in this country. It is no longer the SDP of Moshood Abiola. They have systematically destroyed democracy in the SDP and put up the party for sale.

“As a major stakeholder of the party, I hereby denounce the decision to sell the SDP to the APC. I will never succumb to the pressure to return the country that I loved dearly and wanted to be president to brutal dictatorship and fascism.

“I call on all SDP supporters nationwide to reject being sold to slavery, incipient dictatorship, oppression and recurrent insecurity.

“This unpopular arbitrary decision of a few insensitive and wantonly parasitic party leaders is a grave betrayal of loyal SDP members nationwide who have endured senseless arbitrariness, terrible greed and the painful process of building the party. I feel this betrayal personally and viscerally.

“I hereby call on all SDP party faithful nationwide who stand for national cohesion, nation-building, equity and equality and a peaceful Nigeria to vote against the APC and instead support and vote for the PDP candid Atiku Abubakar next week February 16th.”