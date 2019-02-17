SDP endorses Mugidi for Delta State House of Assembly seat

The chances of Prince Moses Samuel Mugidi, Labour Party candidate for Uvwie Constituency, Delta State House of Assembly,DTHA, got brighter during the week when the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the council endorsed him as its sole candidate for DTHA election.

Mr. Michael Ogbe Idundun, Uvwie LGA Chairman of SDP in company of his secretary, Mr Temisaren and the 10 ward chairmen, said they decided to endorse the Labour candidate to represent Uvwie in the Delta State House of Assembly because they are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that he has all it takes to attract the needed development to the people of Uvwie.

Mr. Idundun explained that Uvwie is a peculiar local government that requires somebody who is ” globally sound. We believe in sending our first eleven and we believe Prince Mugidi is one of our first eleven in Uvwie, above all he is highly accessible anytime anyday.

In his contribution, Mr Temisaren the LGA secretary of SDP also stressed that it is a welcome development for the party in the area to fraternise with the Labour candidate of Uvwie. He explained that they have trust and confidence in the ability of Prince Mugidi to give Uvwie people the best ” That is why we are throwing our weight behind him.”

Responding, Prince Mugidi expressed gratitude to the Uvwie LGA leadership of the SDP and thanked them for the trust and confidence they have in him, saying that he has all it takes to give Uvwie people in the state Assembly the best and “That is exactly what I will do.”

The occasion was witnessed by all the 10 Ward Chairmen of SDP and Labour Party of Uvwie LGA.