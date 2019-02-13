SDP crisis worsens as Adeniran’s faction expels Gana, Shonibare

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE crisis in the Social Democratic Party,SDP,appeared worse on Tuesday,as a faction loyal its Vice Chairman (South), Professor Tunde Adeniran, expelled former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana.

Nigeria in dire need of 21st century leadership — Moghalu

The faction also expelled Chief Supo Shonibare,who was announced as the new national chairman of the party only on Monday,this week, by another faction backing Prof. Gana.

Also,the Adeniran backed faction announcd that the party’s presidential candidate in the Saturday’s election and former Cross River State governor,Mr Donald Duke,was placed on indefinite suspension.

Addressing the media,at the party’s headquarters, Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the faction,Yemi Akinbode, while said Gana and Shonibare were suspended for alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The party also accused the former Minister of Information of organising a stakeholders’ meeting which suspended the vice presidential candidate, Shehu Gabam, and other chieftains of the party.

Akinbode said Duke’s suspension became imminent because the former governor of Cross River State failed to commence campaign since emerging the standard bearer.

He further said that the decision was in accordance with the party’s constitution to discipline erring members, claiming that the decision would not have any negative effect on the party because it would give it an opportunity to reposition itself in future.

He accused the former Deputy National Chairman (South West), Supo Shonibare, who emerged two days ago as a factional chairman recognised by Gana, of indulging in anti-party activities.

“It is imperative to let Nigerians know the divisive tendencies of Professor Gana,a man who wants to be the president of Nigeria, would descend so low by sponsoring some persons from some sections of Nigeria for anti-party activities along ethnic divides, promoting primordial religious bigotry. This is not befitting of a man who wants to be the president of Nigeria.