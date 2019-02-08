Scores injured as thugs invade Chris Uba’s rally in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—No fewer than 10 persons sustained various degrees of injury while others scampered for safety when some thugs suspected to be working for one of the senatorial candidates of one of the major political parties in Anambra State invaded a campaign rally staged by Chief Chris Uba, Anambra South senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at his home town, Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Among those that scampered for safety and escaped death by the whiskers were Chief Chris Uba, who was guided out of the campaign rally by his security details; the traditional ruler of Uga, Igwe Chidi Ezenwugo and his cabinet chiefs; former Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Eucharia Anazodo; Senator Ugochukwu Uba and other political heavy weights in attendance.

According to a source, Chris Uba had gone round the entire four villages of Uga on campaign rally and they reportedly endorsed him as a senator to-be but as he retired to the residence of one of the political chieftains in Uga, Sir Peter Okala to address other political stalwarts waiting for him, entertain himself and round off the day’s rally, the thugs who were yet to be identified at the time of filing this report but were believed to be working for a senatorial candidate, stormed Okala’s residence and allegedly unleashed mayhem on them.

It was gathered that the thugs numbering over 30 also damaged chairs and tables before embarking on a looting spree as Uba’s security details reportedly guided and whisked him out of the residence.

Confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday, the host, Peter Okala, said, “I wrote the Commissioner of Police about the programme and told him that I needed security and he gave me two policemen.

“This thing was carried out by the senator in the area who for two tenures he has been there he has achieved nothing. I will not take this. If a personality like me can be attacked in my house, that means the common man on the street has no security.”