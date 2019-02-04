Saraki, Mark Mourn Waku

…Waku was a fearless politician, Says Saraki

…He was a parliamentarian of note, Mark

By Henry Umoru

SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has described the late Senator Joseph Kennedy Waku as a fearless and colourful politician who spent the most productive period of his life in the service of God, country and humanity.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President, Senator David Mark has also described the late Senator as a Parliamentarian who was a patriotic Nigeria and called a spade its rightful name no matter whose ox was gored, just as he stood for the truth at all times who never pretended and was brutally frank.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki, who expressed deep sadness over the demise of Senator Joseph Kennedy Waku, described him as a fearless and colourful politician who spent the most productive period of his life in the service of God, country and humanity.

Saraki said: “Senator Waku was a democrat and social activist. He cared so much about his people. He spoke truth to power not minding political correctness. He worked assiduously for the upliftment of his state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“His leadership role in the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), marked him out as a consummate politician with the welfare of his country at heart.

“As a Senator, he contributed immensely to the nation’s legislative development. His incisive interventions bear testimony to his rich experience, intellectual depth and urbane personality. He was a voice to the voiceless. We shall miss him dearly.”

The Senate President also commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the Government and people of Benue State over the sad and irreparable loss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of Senator Waku eternal peace and his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

On his part, the former Senate President, Senator David Mark in a statement by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, lamented over the demise of Senator Joseph Kennedy Waku.

Waku represented Benue North West in the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 1999 and 2003.

Senator Mark recalled the contributions of Waku to socio-economic and political development of Benue state adding “he was a foremost stakeholder in Benue Politics”.

According to him, ” Waku was a patriotic Nigeria who called a spade its rightful name no matter whose ox was gored. He stood for the truth at all times. He never pretended. He was brutally frank”.

Senator Mark recalled the exploits of Waku in the Senate during his stint in the Upper Legislative chamber saying that the late lawmaker never compromised on welfare and well being of the oppressed.

The former Senate President noted that Waku was a fearless parliamentarian who was a voice for the voiceless in the society.

According to Mark: “His death at this time is devastating”. His wealth of experience would have been handy in resolving the many knotty political problems confronting the nation at the moment.

“I have lost a dependable brother and friend. Benue state and indeed Nigeria have lost an unrepentant patriot and democrat. We shall miss Waku for his steadfastness, humour and pragmatism”.