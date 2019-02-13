Sapele Rotary 9141, others say no to election violence

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – Rotary Club of Sapele Urban District 9141, Nigeria, in conjunction with Charity Global foundation, Nigeria Red Cross, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Market traders union and other civil service organisation including paramilitary on Saturday in SAPELE, Delta State took to the streets to sensitize residents of the town against election violence.

The members numbering over 500, assembled at Olympia roundabout, before kicking off the sensitization campaign, marching through the streets of Sapele as early as 8am, sharing handbills and rocking to a music box mounted on articulated trucks.

Rotarian Judith Akpomejevwe Nwachukwu, President of Rotary Club of Sapele Urban District 9141, said the route march was organised to let members of the public know that the elections was not worth their blood.

“we want them to know that elections can be done peacefully, that no matter what, let them avoid violence. They should not be deceived into carrying guns not marchett nor any other weapon” she said.

Rotarian Ernest Asenutwa, speaking to Vanguard said, the awareness was needed in light of the propensity of politicians to use young people as thugs to perpetrate violence during elections.

“Our children should not be pawn in the hands of politicians. Their kids are abroad, so they can’t continue to push our children into election battle field” Atsenuwa, who is also the vice President Rotary, Sapele Urban District 9141, said.

The only aspirant, who took part in the route march, Barr Akpevwe Tuedor Jackson, the Delta State House of Assembly candidate under the Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, said, it was important to push the message of peace during the election, adding that election is not a do or die affair.