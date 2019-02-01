Sanwo-Olu sports fiesta begins February 4

As part of activities to empower youths across Lagos state, the Babajide Olusola Sanyo-Olu Independent Campaign Group has announced a 6 day sports fiesta for kids under 20 years.

The event will start from Monday, 4th to Sunday, 10th February, 2019 at the Agege Stadium with 20 teams representing the 20 local governments in the state expected to participate.

Speaking during the unveiling the Sports Director of the Independent Campaign Group, Gaffar Bolowotan, revealed that the week long event is part of the All Progressive Party Governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to positively engage youths through sports.

Bolowotan promised that the project which will subsequently add Basketball, Deaf Sports, Athletics and Para Sports events will become a part of the Sanwo-Olu administration if elected as the Lagos State Governor.

Promoter and marketer of the 6 day event, Engr. Sunny Opeyemi said the BOS Sports Fiesta is a curtain-raiser for the aggressive sports development that Lagos State will witness if Sanyo-Olu is elected.