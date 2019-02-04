Salary arrears: ASUP denies receiving FG’s N16.4bn

By Dayo Adesulu

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, yesterday, denied receipt of shortfall of teachers’ salary and promotion arrears from the Federal Government.

President of ASUP, Dr Usman Dutse, who spoke with newsmen, said: “We are still waiting for concrete evidence from the Federal Government showing the details of payment of the N16.4 billion shortfall of members’ salary and promotion arrears and another N30 billion revitalisation funds.”

He explained that the evidence must have to emanate from the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation and not necessarily to reflect on their bank salary accounts before the congress of the union would decide the next line of action as regards their ongoing strike.

Dutse said the Federal Government met with ASUP representatives last Thursday and presented the efforts of government to address the lingering crisis including the claims of raising N46.4 billion to pay shortfall of salaries arrears and revitalisation while promising to fast-track other issues.

He said: “That was the understanding between us at the meeting but as at today (Monday), we are yet to get evidence to proof the release of such fund.”