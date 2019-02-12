Rotary boosts menstrual hygiene in schools

Launches Project NORA DREAMS

By Chioma Obinna

Irked by high number of girls that miss school as a result of their monthly menstrual periods, Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate, RCLPGE, last week in Lagos launched its Project NORA DREAMS designed to provide free sanitary pads for secondary school girls every month.

The project officially flagged off by the Managing Director, Goge Africa, Mrs Nneka Isaac Moses also targets less privileged girls in public schools whose parents cannot afford sanitary pads.

Speaking at Ilupeju Senior Secondary School where 500 packs were distributed to students, the Chair, New Generation, Rotary Club of Palmgrove Estate, Rtn. Reena Bangera said essence of the project was to further improve girl child education and menstrual hygiene through provision of sanitary packs to school girls to avoid absenteeism during their monthly period.

“Our study has shown that 20 percent of girls from the challenged sections of society miss school because they lack access to menstrual hygiene supplies. The project also aimed at creating awareness about this being a normal phenomenon for girls and it’s time the society accepts it rather than something to hide or be ashamed of.

“Botswana is the first African country to provide this hygiene pack to students in public schools followed by Kenya and Ghana. We hope and pray the Nigerian Government too starts such an initiative very soon,” she added.

Speaking, the President of the club, Rtn. Ravi Kamat said this year the focus is education, hence, the need for Project NORA DREAMS.

“The project is to make life better and more comfortable for girls in school. Our target is 1000 girls and we intend to take it to other schools in Ilupeju and environs. There are plans to extend it to less privileged women in rural communities. Last Friday of every month, we will be coming to share 500 sanitary packs,” he stated.

Addressing the students, Managing Director, Goge Africa, Mrs Nneka Isaac Moses noted: “Women and girls should be proud of being who they are and should not let their period be a hindrance at any point in time,” she added.

On her part, Rtn. Parvl Bhageria, regretted that not every family can afford a sanitary pad monthly, adding that, “with this, the monthly trouble is lifted off the shoulder of parents. This programme is creating awareness among them and will help them achieve their dreams.”