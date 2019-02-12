Rivers poll: S-Court to take final decision on APC’s fate today

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, yesterday, heard and reserved its judgment on appeal by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to be allowed to field candidates in the forthcoming general election in Rivers State.

A five-man panel of Justices of the apex court, led by Justice Rhodes Bode-Vivour, said it would make final pronouncement on the matter today, and give reasons behind its decision, on a later date.

However, the panel expressed dissatisfaction with the multiplicity of legal actions on the same subject matter, saying it appeared like a deliberate attempt to “trap” the Supreme Court into arriving at conflicting decisions.

It noted that aside APC’s appeal marked SC/1333/2018, there were about four other appeals revolving around primary elections the party held for the purpose of nominating its candidates in Rivers State.

Earlier in the proceedings, the 23 aggrieved members of the APC, who secured the judgment that voided outcome of the indirect primary election held in the state, urged the apex court to dismiss all appeals.