Rivers people endorse Atiku, vow en masse voting

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Over hundred thousand Rivers people from the 23 local government areas of the state, yesterday, formally declared their endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

The Rivers people who took over the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt and its environs displayed several PDP Campaign promotional materials, sang pro-Atiku and Pro-Wike songs to emphasise their preference.

Governor Nyesom Wike of the state, at the event, assured that Rivers people will vote for Atiku Abubakar.

He said Rivers people believe in the capacity of Atiku Abubakar to develop the country.

Governor Wike said that PDP represents the light the country is craving for, while APC is neck deep in darkness.

“APC is darkness and PDP is light. APC is dictatorship and PDP means freedom. Rivers people have chosen to vote light and freedom; hence all our votes are for the PDP. Rivers State is Atikulated.”

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said the choice of Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate is divine. He said God has chosen Atiku Abubakar to solve the problems of Nigeria.

Atiku promises jobs, economic revival

Atiku, in his address, assured that his incoming administration will address the infrastructural needs of Rivers State and the South-South.

He announced that the Ports in Rivers State will be revived for the purpose of job creation, economic growth and massive development of the state.

He noted that the incoming administration will complete the East-West Road started by the Obasanjo/Atiku administration, but abandoned by the failed APC Federal Government.

“APC has not done anything for Rivers State, South-South and the Niger Delta.”

Atiku Abubakar vowed to protect the constitution, saying he will uphold the rule of law, separation of powers and checks and balances.

“I will protect the constitution. I will not interfere with the National Assembly because I believe in the Separation of Powers. I will not interfere with the judiciary because I believe in checks and balances. I will uphold the rule of law,” he said.

He condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for preaching violence in Zamfara State.

“We are not going to allow anyone to knock our heads and make us fight in this country. We want peace, we want development, we want jobs. We are not ready to fight ourselves again. Any leader who has come to instigate to fight, we will use our ballot papers to throw them out. Buhari must go,” he said.

Atiku described Wike as a true leader and devoted politician who has transformed Rivers State and defended the survival of the PDP.

Why Nigerians are working for Atiku’s success —Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan declared that Nigerians were working for the election of Atiku because he has the capacity to lead the country out of its stagnation.

He said: “In 2015, I mentioned that the choice before Nigerians is either to move forward or backwards. Within the past four years, all the indices of development, we have not made progress in any of them.

“I believe that you all know that as a nation, we cannot continue to stay where we are. We believe that the only person that can get us out of the woods is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Buhari heading to defeat —Secondus

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said despite the desperation of the APC, Buhari was heading to a woeful defeat because of his failure in governance.

He, however, stated Governor Wike on the strength of his performance, will be re-elected for a second term.

PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi said only Atiku Abubakar can restore the Niger Delta because he believes in restructuring.

He noted that Atiku Abubakar would create jobs and make the country to start working again.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said that Atiku Abubakar would “develop Nigeria and drive away poverty.”

He urged Nigerians to defend their votes.

Wife of the Presidential Candidate, Jennifer Atiku said Rivers people are fully Atilulated and would come out to overs vote Atiku Abubakar.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said that the North West Zone has resolved to vote out failed President Muhammadu Buhari because he promotes prison yard democracy and retrogression.

Highpoint of the occasion was the formal withdrawal from the governorship race by 57 Governorship Candidates who endorsed the re-election of Governor Wike. Spokesman of the Governorship Candidates, Pastor Samuel Ihunwo said that their decision was premised on the outstanding performance of Governor Wike.

Governor Wike received the Governorship Flag with the declaration that he will lead PDP to victory in the state.

Ace Musicians, Davido and Duncan Mighty thrilled the crowd with their songs.