Rivers guber: Like APC, two other parties may not participate – ADP candidate

.Says the more ticket crises, the better for stable parties

By Egufe Yafugborhi

TWO more political parties may be barred from the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State over similar ticket crisis that has left Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, barred.

Rivers governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Victor Fingesi, gave the permutation yesterday in Port Harcourt, apparently referring to incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party and Accord Party’s Dumo Lulu Briggs, whose Candidacies are still under court threats.

Fingesi said: “I or my party didn’t cause the crisis in APC. It would have been better if everybody participated, but if you create a crisis to destroy yourself, there would then be fewer parties to challenge for the election. So, the more the crises, the better for those contesting.

“We are envisaging that at least two more other parties may not participate in the coming elections in Rivers state. We (ADP) who have no crisis, nothing to worry about are therefore on the periphery, waiting to benefit from the crises in other parties.”

Fingesi disclosed that his statewide governorship campaign had to deliberately avoid taking the campaign train through Ikwerre, Obia Akpor, and Emohua local government areas, following threats to their lives and those of their supporters in the three Ikwerre localities.

“They openly threatened not to allow us to rent for our party and campaign area offices in these places. They say they are PDP territories and they won’t allow us and our supporters raise a banner or campaign there.

So, for security reasons, we don’t regret not taking our campaign to this place. We have been to the other 20 local government areas and we are well on the ground and we believe our message and supports also radiates in the no go area some violence mongers have set for us,”