Rivers: Cole expresses confidence on making it to ballot

By Emmanuel Aziken

Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship hopeful in Rivers State, has expressed optimism of being restored to the ballot and winning the forthcoming election in the state.

Speaking weekend, Mr. Cole said that so long as the process was followed, the party will come out victorious and engage the electorate with its positive change agenda.

We’ve made Anambra people to accept APC, boasts Senator Uba

He said: “I think our chances are still strong. What happened when you have crisis is that there is always a point that you get to where reality has to come in.

“I have maintained one thing from day one and studying the situation and ensured that one has always stayed within the gambit of the law. There is only one APC hierarchy, only one. It doesn’t matter how you want to do it.

“A primary election was held based on that congress. Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, recognised that congress, the APC hierarchy in Abuja recognised that congress. That congress produced me as the governorship candidate and other candidates.”