Rivers: APC’s Tonye Cole lauds Appellate Court Ruling

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state, Tonye Patrick Cole, has hailed Monday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal which ordered a stay of execution of an earlier Federal High Court ruling nullifying the party’s primaries and stopping it from fielding candidates for state and federal elections in Rivers.

In a personally signed statement, Monday in Abuja, Cole told his supporters not to waver in their loyalty to the party, saying his legal team was making urgent arrangement to ensure that Certified True Copies, CTC, of the ruling was served on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

“I just want to take a minute to thank the Almighty God for his grace upon us all. I know without Him, this would be totally impossible. We were up against it. We still are but our God who has been with us throughout this journey will see us to the end.

“I want to spare a thought for the brave judges and the entire judiciary for simply standing firm on the side of justice. We have faith in you. To all our supporters and leaders in the APC, I want to say a big thank you for keeping the faith. The times have been tough – I know, but you have showed that with God, we are already winners.

“To my Rivers people, fear not. Nothing good comes easy. This is but one giant step to the Promised Land.

“We have taken immediate steps to serve INEC by tomorrow with the ruling which will see APC back on the ballot box in time for the elections,” he stated.