Renmoney Makes 2019 London Stock Exchange

By Moses Nosike

Renmoney, a leading fintech lending company in Lagos, was featured on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) list of ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ for 2019. Renmoney was listed alongside three other Nigerian companies.

CEO, Renmoney, Tobi Boshoro, said that the company has spent the last few years building convenient lending solutions for Nigerians.

“We are laser-focused on listening to our customers and using their feedback to iterate on our solutions and processes. This approach led Renmoney to 112% year on year growth in customers served in 2018 and the company has more plans to make financial inclusion count in 2019.

According to CEO, London Stock Exchange Group, David Schwimmer, “London Stock Exchange Group’s report ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ identifies Africa’s most inspirational and dynamic private, high-growth companies to a global market”.

He said that the ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ report was born out of a belief that the featured firms are crucial to the future of the African economy and the growth of the economy of their home countries.