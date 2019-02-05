Rely on INEC for election results, NUJ advises members

Mr Alhassan Yahaya, Zone E Vice-President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised journalists to rely on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for results of the forthcoming general elections.

Yahaya, who gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Gombe, also urged newsmen to be conversant with the extant electoral laws in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, announcing results that have not been declared by INEC is a crime and a dis-service to journalism, a profession, he notes prides on accuracy and objectivity.

“I call on journalists to rely on information from INEC during the forthcoming general elections. Do not rely on social media report or anybody or organisation other than INEC.

“The commission is the only body mandated to announce any election result and that must be respected, as any violation is against the ethics of journalism.

“We must not use what we have heard during voting to influence our reports, but wait patiently on INEC to give the figures to be announced,’’ he said.

“As journalists, our job is to educate, enlighten and sensitise Nigerians with the accurate and factual news report; in doing that, we must be objective and not partisan.’’

Yahaya also called on journalists to be aware of the dangers of fake news as well as the credibility of news report, appealing that they should not be used as purveyors of fake news.

He also urged security agencies to always collaborate with journalists and other stakeholders for the success of the planned general elections. (NAN)