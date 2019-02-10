Release my daughter as promised,Leah Sharibu’s mother tells Buhari

By Joseph Erunke

REBECCA, mother of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram captivity as a result of her religious faith, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise to her by releasing her daughter.

Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, who noted that 19th of February, will make it a year after her daughter’s abduction, begged the president to free Leah from her abductors before the day.

Soaked in tears while addressing the media, yesterday, in Abuja, Mrs Sharibu, who spoke in Hausa, pleaded that President Muhammadu Buhari should do everything possible to ensure the release and safe return of her daughter.

She recounted that President Buhari spoke with her on phone and gave her his assurance of Leah’s release which was backed up with the visitation of a high powered federal government delegation that had three minister’s being led by the Minister of information and culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed.

She said:” I have come before you and the federal government to plead that you don’t forget Leah.

“The president spoke with me on phone and encouraged me not to worry, and with the assurance that my daughter will be released.

“Three minister’s also visited me and gave me assurance but till today, I haven’t heard anything, hence my coming before you to plead.

“Leah is just 15 years old. The beauty of a promise is in its fulfilment. Please save my daughter. I plead with you to help me. ”

Also, speaking, Ambassador, IFES World Assembly, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam, said there is the need for presidential aspirants to tell Nigerians what they hope to do to ensure Leah’s release and that of others in captivity if she is not released before the 19th of February.

He noted that this is a campaign era and the silence from all the candidates has not been encouraging, hence he advocated that her issue should be used for and in campaigns.

He affirmed that the issue of religion is a Human Rights issue and there’s no reason for Leah to remain in captivity as a result of her refusal to renounce her faith and conviction without fear.

He said:”We will love to hear from all the presidential candidates what exactly they are planning to do to bring Leah to freedom if for any reason she is not released before the 19th of February. We want to hear her name and story becoming a campaign issue.

“The silence from all the presidential candidates about Leah and others in captivity is not encouraging, so we are using this appeal and thus campaign season to hear what the presidential candidates have to say about Leah’s freedom. It’s important for all Nigerians and the global community.

“Sharibu’s denomination has called on all Christians to seek the face of God through prayers and fasting, come 19th February,” he said.

Recall that Sharibu is a fifteen year old girl who was abducted from school alongside other teenage girls by the Boko Haram insurgents and has been held captive while others were released as a result of her refusal to denounce her Christian faith.